CHETWYND, B.C. — Chetwynd RCMP say an individual died following a vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and a car Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:59 p.m., police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 29 near Nicholson Road, causing the closure of the highway for several hours.

The driver, the only occupant of the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the semi-driver reportedly didn’t appear injured.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, but it was reported the road was slippery at the time.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221.

While the highway was closed from approximately 3:40 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., a detour was suggested by DriveBC via Highway 29 via Fort St. John.

After 10:30 p.m., the road was opened to single-lane alternating traffic before the highway was cleared and fully opened at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

