FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Health has issued a toxic drug alert for Fort St. John due to an increase in overdose events due to a “blue or green crystal substance.”

According to Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority, the substance is being circulated and sold as meth. Overdoses are reportedly occurring when the substance is smoked.

Due to drugs circulating throughout the region, the health authorities say the substance may be present in other communities.

Story Continues Below

The health authorities released the following safety recommendations:

Get overdose prevention, recognition, and response training; carry Naloxone.

Don’t use alone. Make a plan and tell a friend who can call for help if needed.

If using alone, use the Lifeguard or BeSafe applications or the Toward the Heart website.

Know how much can be tolerated. If sick or had time without using or reduced use, use less.

When possible, avoid mixing drugs or mixing drugs with alcohol.

Test a small amount first and go slow.

Use overdose prevention services (OPS) when possible.

Access fentanyl drug checking, where available, at OPS sites.

Call 911 or the local emergency number if someone overdoses.

Fort St. John has a mobile OPS available from Monday to Friday.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the mobile OPS will be in the Alliance Church Parking lot at 9804 99th Avenue.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the mobile OPS will be located in the First Nation Health Authority Parking lot at 10130 100th Avenue.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More