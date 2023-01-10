FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies turned their 20-game win streak into 21 after defeating the Vipers 5-1 in Sexsmith last Saturday.

Chase London opened up the scoring a little over six minutes into the first period with assists from Cayden Frenette and Brandon Modde.

Raymond Dick scored the Huskies’ second goal with about five minutes left, assisted by Connor Cozens.

The two teams headed into the first intermission with a score of 2-0 in the Huskies’ favour.

Almost half of the second period was scoreless until Jackson MacDonald scored the Huskies’ third goal with about 11 minutes remaining, assisted by Justin Brownlee.

Sexsmith answered shortly after with their first and only goal of the game. Two minutes later, Brandon Modde scored an unassisted goal, making it 4-1 for the Huskies.

Both teams went scoreless for the majority of a very tense third period. With a little under two minutes remaining in the period, Jackson MacDonald scored the Huskies’ fifth and final goal of the game, assisted by Justin Brownlee again.

The Huskies returned to Fort St. John with a 5-1 victory under their belt and remain first in the North West Junior Hockey League standings, with 49 points total.

The Huskies will face off against the Beaverlodge Blades at home on Friday.

The puck drops in the North Peace Arena at 8:00 p.m.

