FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) is seeking input on Pacific Northern Gas’s (PNG) 2023-2024 Revenue Requirements Application.

PNG filed the application for the PNG-West division on November 30th, 2022, seeking BCUC’s approval to increase the basic charges and deliver rates for 2023, decrease the revenue stabilization adjustment mechanism rate rider and establish rate adjustment riders to refund the difference between 2022 interim and final rates.

The BCUC approved the rates and rate riders on an interim and refundable basis, effective January 1st, 2023.

Residents can provide feedback by submitting a letter of comment, registering as an interested party or submitting a request for intervener status.

Friday, February 3rd, 2023, is the deadline to register as an intervener with the BCUC and Tuesday, April 4th, 2023, is the deadline for interveners to file the first information request to PNG.

According to a release from PNG, Fort St. John residential customers will see a net increase of approximately $54 or 7.7 per cent, and small commercial customers will see a net gain of roughly $182 or 8.5 per cent.

In Dawson Creek, the residential net increase will be approximately $52 or 8 per cent and a small commercial net gain of roughly $182 or 9.7 per cent.

Tumbler Ridge residential customers will reportedly see a net increase of approximately $9 or 0.9 per cent and a slight commercial bill increase of roughly $55 or 9.7 per cent.

On average, natural gas customers will see a net increase of approximately $5 or 0.5 per cent for residential bills, and commercial bills will see a net decrease of about $40 or 1.1 per cent.

The release states that Granisle propane customers will see a net increase of approximately $27 or 6.5 per cent residentially, and a small commercial bill will increase roughly $91 or 6.4 per cent.

For more information, visit PNG’s website.

PNG can be contacted by mail at 750-888 Dunsmuir Street in Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4, by email at regulatory@png.ca or by phone at 604-691-5680.

BCUC can be reached by mail at Suit 410, 900 Howe Street in Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 2N3, by email at commission.sectetary@bcuc.com or by phone at 604-660-4700.

