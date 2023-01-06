FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A car stolen from the North Peace Regional Airport in November has been returned to its owner.

The RCMP had asked for the public’s assistance locating the silver Volkswagon on December 29th, 2022.

A new report from the Fort St. John RCMP on January 6th said the car was recovered and returned after follow-up investigations.

Story Continues Below

Media relations officer for the Fort St. John RCMP, Chad Neustaeter, said that the media release had been key in alerting the public of the theft, which had led to the car’s return.

He also stated in the release that the investigation had determined that no criminal offence had occurred, and thus the suspects would not be facing any charges.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More