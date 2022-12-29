FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is looking to identify a male and female suspected to have stolen a vehicle from the airport in November.

In a release, the detachment said a vehicle theft report was received on November 19th after a 2006 Silver Volkswagen Golf was stolen from the long-term parking lot at the Fort St John Regional Airport.

The car was parked and last seen by the owner on the morning of November 18th, according to police.

Surveillance footage shows a man and a woman exiting the airport, entering the car, and driving out of the parking lot.

The theft is believed to have happened between the last time the vehicle was seen by the owner and 7 p.m. on November 19th, said mounties.

“The woman was wearing a unique patterned coat, pulling a purple rolling suitcase, and the man was wearing dark clothes with a black backpack,” said the RCMP in a release.

The male is believed to also have greying hair, according to police. The Volkswagen had an Alberta license plate CDP3953.

The Fort St John RCMP continues to investigate and is asking anyone who has information about the theft to contact them at 250-787-8100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

