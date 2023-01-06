FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local charities and non-profits have the opportunity to apply for federal funding to assist with pandemic recovery.

The Government of Canada’s Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, announced the Community Services Recovery Fund on Thursday.

The “historic” one-time investment of $400 million will support community service organizations to adapt and modernize in order to support pandemic recovery in Canadian communities.

Funding applications can be submitted now until February 21st. Funded projects will begin May 1st, 2023, and continue into 2024.

Local organizations are encouraged to head to the Community Services Recovery Fund website to find out where and how to apply.

Community foundations, including the North Peace Community Foundation, are managing the application process alongside the Canadian Red Cross and local United Ways.

In a release, the North Peace Community Foundation stated the funding will also help local organizations “improve the efficacy, accessibility and sustainability of the community services that they provide.”

“The Community Services Recovery Fund will support charities, non-profits and

Indigenous governing bodies in BC’s North Peace region. Throughout the COVID-19

pandemic, these organizations have stood up for and supported our community,” said Susan Adams, the foundation’s executive director, in a release.

“We will be forever grateful for their efforts. Now, through this fund, the North Peace Community Foundation will support projects at charities, non-profits and Indigenous governing bodies that invest in their internal systems and processes, making them more resilient for the future.”

According to the ministry, the fund will enable community service organizations to invest in their own organizational capacity under one of the three project focus areas:

Investing in People: projects focusing on how organizations recruit, retain, engage and support their personnel.

Investing in Systems and Processes: projects that invest in the systems and processes involved in creating the internal workings of an organization’s overall structure.

Investing in Program and Service Innovation and Redesign: projects primarily focused on program and service innovation and redesign using information gained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An information session on how to apply for funding will take place on January 12th, which organizations can register for through the fund’s website.

The Community Services Recovery Fund follows the $350–million Emergency Community Support Fund that funded over 11,570 projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.

