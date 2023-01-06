FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a heavy equipment theft.

Police received a report from Peace Country Rentals on November 21st that a man fraudulently rented a trailer loaded with an excavator on October 21st.

The man, posing as an oil and gas worker, picked up the trailer and excavator using a grey F-350 pickup truck stolen from Red Deer, Alberta, according to RCMP.

The trailer was recovered on November 18th by Beaverlodge RCMP after it was located abandoned. Mounties returned the trailer to the rental company in Fort St. John.

The truck was recovered in Red Deer, Alberta, but the excavator has not been found.

The excavator and trailer were stolen from a Fort St. John rental company. (RCMP)

The stolen excavator is described as follows:

John Deere 50G 2020 compact (mini) excavator,

Yellow and black in colour,

Serial Number 1FF050GXLLH292048,

Peace Country Rentals decals.

“ This individual is involved in the theft of very expensive equipment, which is negatively impacting the businesses he is stealing from ,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, Media Relations Officer for the Fort St John RCMP.

“ The RCMP remain committed to locating and arresting this individual, which could immediately decrease the instances of high-value thefts in the North Peace Region. “

The detachment continues to investigate and is asking anyone who has information on this matter to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

