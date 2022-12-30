FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Residents with outstanding utility bills in Fort St. John must have them paid prior to December 31st, or they will be placed on property taxes.

The City of Fort St. John has multiple ways for residents to pay their bills, including in-person at city hall, online banking, mailed-in cheques and the MyCityHall app.

Mailed-in cheques must be received before the date printed on the notice and should be addressed to the City of Fort St. John Utilities.

Residents looking to pay online through their bank can search for the payee Fort St. John City Utilities.

The MyCityHall app can be downloaded from the Apple or Google Play store. Residents can also visit the MyCityHall app website to download.

Any outstanding fees on monthly utility bills not paid by December 31st will be placed on property taxes and deemed as taxes.

For more information on paying outstanding utility fees, please visit the City of Fort St. John’s website.

