HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope is providing residents with bottled drinking water due to the current boil water advisory.

The advisory was issued earlier this week after the district’s water treatment plant stopped working due to a mechanical issue.

A five-gallon bottle will be provided to each household by pick-up at the Public Works Shop at 11605 Ross Street.

Friday, December 30th, the shop will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday, December 31st, the shop will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Starting on Monday, January 2nd, the shop will be open Monday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The district asks that any empty five-gallon bottles be returned.

For any questions regarding bottled water, the office can be contacted at 250-783-9901.

Over the past few months, the district’s water treatment plant has seen multiple repairs, and residents have expressed displeasure with the issues. The plant failed in July, leading to a boil water advisory and eventually a do not consume order from August 9th until October 14th.

According to a district release on November 30th, both the district and BC Hydro have agreed that returning to a river or reservoir water source as soon as possible is the best decision.

