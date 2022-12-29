HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope is under a boil water advisory after its water treatment plant stopped working due to a mechanical issue.

In the advisory, the district said it has decided to bypass all filtration systems at the plant and is supplying untreated well water to the distribution systems.

The drinking water officer and the medical health officer recommend boiling drinking water at a rolling boil for one minute. This method will inactivate all harmful bacteria, parasites and viruses from drinking water, according to the officers.

Owners of public premises using the water system must notify the public that the water is not potable by posting a sign at every sink and drinking water fountain accessible to the public or by verbally advising any person who may use the water system.

The district said the advisory will remain in effect until another public notice is issued.

Over the past few months, the plant has seen multiple repairs, and residents have expressed displeasure with the issues. The plant failed in July, leading to a boil water advisory and eventually a do not consume order from August 9th until October 14th.

According to a district release on November 30th, both the district and BC Hydro have agreed that returning to a river or reservoir water source as soon as possible is the best decision.

For questions, the district office can be contacted at 250-783-9901

