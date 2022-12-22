DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A collision involving two vehicles resulted in a traffic light being knocked down in Dawson Creek Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 17th Street and Alaska Avenue.

According to RCMP, a vehicle travelling east on Alaska Avenue turned left to drive northbound on 17th Avenue, where another vehicle collided with the first at the intersection.

According to police, one of the vehicles collided with a traffic light pole, causing it to fall.

Highway services were advised, and a temporary traffic control sign was put up so the lights could be repaired.

RCMP said there were no injuries, the incident was recorded as a property damage crash, and the RCMP file was concluded.

