Give the Gift of Local News!

Learn More

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A collision involving two vehicles resulted in a traffic light being knocked down in Dawson Creek Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 17th Street and Alaska Avenue.

According to RCMP, a vehicle travelling east on Alaska Avenue turned left to drive northbound on 17th Avenue, where another vehicle collided with the first at the intersection.

According to police, one of the vehicles collided with a traffic light pole, causing it to fall.

Highway services were advised, and a temporary traffic control sign was put up so the lights could be repaired.

RCMP said there were no injuries, the incident was recorded as a property damage crash, and the RCMP file was concluded.

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

This holiday season, give the gift of local news!

Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help!

Learn More

More stories you might like

Avatar photo

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.