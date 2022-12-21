FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Shaw customers in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek are experiencing disruptions to internet, phone and television services.

Shaw reported they were looking into the issue at 6:15 a.m. on December 21st. Shaw then reported at 7:22 a.m. that a technical crew had been dispatched to investigate the matter further.

The latest updates at 8:57 a.m. indicated that the crews were working towards fixing the issue.

Story Continues Below

To determine if an outage is affecting your area, Shaw customers can check their My Shaw account online or through the app.

For live updates or more information, please visit Shaw’s website.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More