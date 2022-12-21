FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — All three Northeast BC Predators Female Rep Hockey teams are inviting young, aspiring female hockey players to join them at their Skate with the Preds event on December 30th.

Len Potvin, Predators’ vice president and head coach of the under-18 team, said he hopes the event will help get girls involved in hockey and let them know “there’s girls’ hockey out there.”

“Young boys look up to the Huskies and the Flyers,” said Potvin.

“We want young girls to look up to our [under-18] girls, who are all really good hockey players. They looked up to somebody at one point. We want these young girls to know that they have somebody to look up to, and hopefully, they eventually will want to be Predators too.”

Girls who attend will have the opportunity to skate and have fun with players from the under-13, under-15, and under-18 teams.

Potvin said several girls on his team have shown an interest in coaching and believes the event will give them an idea of the coaching experience.

“We want to encourage them to coach and eventually take over and run the program,” said Potvin.

“We want the program to be run by women and former female hockey players. Not the old hockey guys.”

Skate with the Preds kicks off at the Pomeroy Sport Centre on December 30th at 3:00 p.m.

