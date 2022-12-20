HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to 11 calls for service between November 21st, 2022 and December 12th, 2022. Twenty written violations and warning tickets were issued to drivers for various motor vehicle-related offences between the above dates. Highway and road safety continues to be a focus for the Hudson’s Hope RCMP.

Please note the numerous construction sites along Hwy 29, between Hudson’s Hope and Fort St. John. Due to the increase of work sites along the highway, there is a large fluctuation between the speed zones for each site. Police will be monitoring these areas as they are a posted construction zone, and fines will range from $196.00 to $253.00 for speeding violations within a marked construction zone.

On November 29th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a sighting of possible stolen property. Police received information that a snowmobile which had been stolen back in 2012, was possibly sighted at a local residence. Police attended the residence to conduct an investigation but were unable to gather further evidence at the time to support that this sled was stolen. The file remains open for further investigations. The Hudson’s Hope RCMP would like to remind buyers that when purchasing used ORV’s through private sales, it is best practice to conduct checks on the unit’s VIN prior to purchasing to confirm that this unit is not part of a stolen property investigation. This can be conducted through ICBC or your local RCMP detachment.

On December 5th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP were advised of loose bison along Canyon Dr. after several bison nearly caused a motor vehicle accident. Police attended the area where the furry suspects were last observed, and though fresh tracks were found, police deemed it unsafe to conduct a track through the frozen forests, therefore, no confirmation could be made as to whom the owner of these furry escapees was.

On December 9th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a Facebook fraud attempt. It was reported that an individual received a Facebook message from an unknown person who provided a link to a 50k grant. Upon following the link and applying for the said grant, the individual was asked to provide their photo identification and bank card information. Upon forwarding some of this information, the individual then received further communications requesting $900 to process the grant. Fortunately, the individual did not send the requested funds and the incident was reported to police. This incident has since been forwarded to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for further investigation.

I am happy and proud to announce that the Hudson’s Hope RCMP “12 Days of Christmas Giving” toy drive was another success for the 4th year in a row. This success stems from the community and local businesses embracing this event with open arms. This is what makes this community so special. We all come from somewhere, whether here for work, or born and raised, this openness to working together to support each other is something the community as a whole can be proud of. I’d like to say thanks to the following local businesses and organizations for their generous donations: BC Hydro, North Peace Savings & Credit Union, On the Rim, Hudson’s Hope Road Secure, Butler Ridge Energy Services, Twisted Yoga, and the Hudson’s Hope Minor Hockey Team. A special thanks to our partners who helped make this event successful: The Friends of Hudson’s Hope Society, Hudson’s Hope Elementary – Secondary School, and the District of Hudson’s Hope. A HUGE thank you to the community of Hudson’s Hope for all of your gracious donations. Lastly, I would like to give my heartfelt appreciation to my hardworking and lovely wife (JJ) and daughter (Freyja), who are the backbone behind this event. This event would not be so successful each year without your hard work and dedication to the act of giving. I’m very proud of you both.

From everyone at the Hudson’s Hope RCMP, “Happy Holidays to all, and to all, a good night”.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Written by Cst. Erich Schmidt, Hudson’s Hope RCMP

