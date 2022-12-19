FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace Region Badminton & Recreational Club held its first tournament over the weekend.

Head coach Rishav Sharma has played badminton for over 10 years and has been a youth coach since 2016. Despite his experience, Sharma said he was a tad nervous about hosting his first tournament, which ended up being well-received by athletes and parents.

Mayor Lilia Hansen was also in attendance and helped award first-place medals to Benjamin Krezanoski, Elizabeth (the last name was not provided), Ava Kurjata, Jack Crook, and Landon Bruvold.

The tournament was open to all athletes in the region, not just those from Fort St. John schools.

Peace Region Badminton & Recreational Club tournament winner, coach, and Mayor Lilia Hansen. (Supplied)

Sharma said the club started in 2016 with 12 to 14 kids, and now, there are more than 45 athletes, some of which have been in the club since the beginning and are now helping coach.

Earlier this year, Sharma represented Canada at the 2022 Para-Badminton International in Brazil, and in November, he went to Tokyo for another international tournament.

In the new year, Sharma hopes to host more badminton tournaments and invite athletes from out of town.

Tournament winners:

Under 13 boys:

Benjamin Krezanoski Jose Sta. Maria Minho Kang

Under 13 girls:

Ava Kurjata Cadence Hernandez Brooklyn Becker

Under 15 boys:

Jack Crook Advai Nair Connar Vig & Cas Wheat

Under 15 girls:

Elizabeth (the last name was not provided) Kori Meyer Sophie Zaldy

Under 18 boys:

Landon Bruvold JC Sta. Maria Dyson Felix

