PEACE RIVER, ALTA. — The Fort St. John Huskies have 17 wins in a row after defeating the Navigators 3-2 in Peace River on Friday, ranking them first in the North West Junior Hockey League with 41 points.

The Grande Prairie Wheat Kings sit in a close second with 40 points, and the Sexsmith Vipers take third with 38 points.

After a scoreless first three-quarters of the first period on Friday, Cole Cowan opened up the scoring with a little over five minutes left on the clock, assisted by Jackson MacDonald and Brandon Modde.

Story Continues Below

The Huskies came in hot in the second period, with captain Cayden Frenette scoring the game’s second goal about a minute and a half in. Frenette’s goal had assists from Cowan and Macdonald.

With the help of Raymond Dick, Thomas Loewen scored the Huskies’ third and final goal of the game a little over halfway through the period.

The Navigators tried to commandeer the game in the last period with two goals but were unable to tie it with a third.

Friday’s game was the first of three in an intense weekend in the road for the Huskies.

On Saturday, the Huskies will take on the Lumber Barons in La Crete at 7:00 p.m.

The Huskies and Navigators will then meet again on Sunday in Peace River at 12:15 p.m.

After Sunday’s game, the Huskies will head into Christmas break, returning to the ice for January 6th’s matchup against the Fairview Flyers.

The puck drops in the North Peace Arena at 8:00 p.m.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More