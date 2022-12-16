FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace Regional District (PRRD) has approved the permanent closure of three unattended transfer stations.

The Milligan PeeJay, the Doig River and the Mount Lemoray transfer stations will be permanently closed as part of the Regional Solid Waste Management Plan.

The Milligan Highway site on Milligan Creek Road is the alternate site for the Milligan PeeJay and the Doig River transfer stations. The Hasler Flat site on Westcoast Road is the alternate site for the Mount Lemoray station.

PRRD said since 2009, work has been done to consolidate sites and upgrade existing unattended stations to manned stations.

The PRRD has three landfills, 16 attended transfer stations, and 11 unattended transfer stations.

A complete listing of locations can be found on the PRRD’s website.

