FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — From riding a 15-game win streak to boasting three players among the league leaders in points, the Fort St. John Huskies’ 2022-23 season has been a success so far.

Huskies assistant captain Kurtis Lee leads the league with 45 points, 18 goals, and a whopping 27 assists. Defenseman Brandon Modde follows closely behind with 41 points, 14 goals, and 27 assists. Captain Cayden Frenette ranks sixth in the league with 28 points, nine goals, and 19 assists.

Huskies head coach Todd Alexander has been working with all three players and watching them develop into the skilled leaders they’ve become for the last few years.

Frenette, Lee and Modde are the types of players who “put the work in and lead the charge in their group,” according to Alexander.

“They’re the ones that also are usually better practice players, and it’s no secret sauce,” said Alexander.

“If you show up for practice, work hard, put the time into yourself and put the time into the team, then, generally speaking, you’re going to get rewarded for the type of player that you can be. That’s what those guys are doing.”

The Huskies have won their last fifteen games in a row. They currently ranked third in the Northwest Junior Hockey League, just one point behind the Sexsmith Vipers and three behind the Grande Prairie Wheat Kings.

Alexander believes the key to his team’s success is the focus his players consistently bring to each game.

“We haven’t exactly played our best hockey during the last 15 games,” said Alexander.

“The way you can figure out whether you have a good hockey club or not is when they’re figuring out ways to win even when they’re not at their best.”

For Alexander, a highlight of this season has been watching each individual on his team grow as a person.

“Seeing them become independent, do well at work, and in the relationships they have away from the rink, those are the moments that make me proud,” said Alexander.

“A lot of these guys come here as boys or young men, and when they leave the program, they’re adults or men at the end of the day.”

The remainder of the week is a busy one for the Huskies.

They play the Dawson Creek Kodiaks Wednesday night at the North Peace Arena at 8:00 p.m.

Then, the Huskies will hit the road for a three-game weekend.

Friday night, the Huskies are in Peace River to take on the Navigators at 8:00 p.m. before heading to La Crete to take on the Lumber Barons on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

The Huskies will face off against the Navigators again on Sunday at 12:15 p.m.

The team will take a much-needed break after the weekend, returning to the ice for January 6th’s matchup against the Fairview Flyers.

The puck drops in the North Peace Arena at 8:00 p.m.

