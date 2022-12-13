FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Margaret Ma Murray Community School students treated some seniors to carols and gifts on Monday.

The students attended Heritage Manor, North Peace Seniors housing and Abbeyfield through the Early Act club to spread some Christmas cheer.

About 180 students in grades 4 to 6 sang a couple of Christmas favourites and dropped off 41 gifts in total, led by Early Act club leader Meagan Bracey.

Gifts dropped off at Heritage Manor.

Loranne Shields, chair of the school’s parent advisory council, said the afternoon of gifts and singing was not the first time the school had done so through the Early Act club.

She mentioned that the PAC, the Early Act club and the Rotary Club of Fort St. John regularly team up to support the community.

Shields’ kids, Adria ( left) and C.K. ( right), with their contributions. (Supplied – Loranne Shields)

Sheilds’ children are both a part of the Early Act club and decided to use their own money to purchase slippers, chocolates, puzzles and hygiene items for the seniors.

“Adria and C.K. came to me last week saying instead of buying something for themselves, they wanted to spend their savings on gifts for seniors this year,” Shields said.

“My kids have grown up seeing me volunteer in different organizations around town, and it makes me very proud to see them developing that same interest in giving back to the community.”

Over the last few weeks, the club also organized a pyjama drive, and 160 pyjamas were collected and dropped off at Community Bridge.

Early Act Club Students with the cheque to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation. (Supplied – Loranne Shields)

Shields said the students presented a $570 cheque on Tuesday morning to Stacy Haddrell, who attended Margaret Ma Murray Community School on behalf of the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

Additionally, Shields said the students were inducted into the Early Act Rotary Club by Beth Horychun.

