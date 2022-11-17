FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Community Bridge’s Christmas Pyjama Drive is underway.

Drop-off locations are now available for community members wanting to purchase pyjamas for kids aged 16-year-old and under.

This is the charitable organization’s second year organizing the drive.

“For so many people, getting pyjamas is a holiday tradition, the night before Christmas, while waiting for Santa,” said Tiffany Butt, the foster parent recruitment, retention and support coordinator for Community Bridge.

“The point of the drive is to make sure that all kids have the opportunity to cozy up on Christmas Eve in their new pyjamas.”

So far, the available drop-off locations are:

Margaret Ma Murray Elementary School – 11504 105 Avenue

Dr. Kearney Middle School – 10723 92 Street

Community Bridge – 10142 101st Avenue

Unforgettable Memories Foto Source/Canadian Grind – 9315 100 Avenue

Sander Rose Bone Grindle – 10208 99 Avenue

“We’re still looking for drop-off locations,” Butt added.

Last year, 169 pyjamas were donated, and the goal this year is over 200.

For more information or to join the list of drop-off locations, she can be contacted at 250-785-6021 extension 235.

