FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A meeting of community members in Fort St. John on Tuesday led to discussions on the creation of a centralized group to support displaced Ukrainian families in the region.

The meeting, hosted by MLA for the North Peace region Dan Davies at his constituency office, discussed many of the significant issues faced by displaced Ukrainian families who have come to settle in Fort St. John and also looked at what steps could be taken to assist.

Members of the community who were present at the meeting included members of city council and Northern Health. School District 60 Settlement Workers in Schools (SWIS) program and the Salvation Army attended as well.

Story Continues Below

Charles Scott, a representative of the Prince George 4 Ukrainians Society— a volunteer-run group from Prince George that focuses on the centralization and provision of aid for Ukrainian refugees— was also present.

While conversations highlighted the major issues facing uprooted Ukrainian families as housing and language barriers, the bottom line came down to two factors.

Firstly, while getting to Canada was easy, settling was much harder.

Second, Fort St. John was unprepared for the number of displaced families coming into it.

Jane Drew from SWIS said the situation was one in which no one had any experience. She also noted that this would not be the last we see of situations like this.

“This is not in anyone’s scope,” Drew said. “But it needs to be.”

Taking notes from Scott and his work with the Prince George 4 Ukrainians Society, the conversation turned to trying to find some way to similarly centralize efforts. Not only for ease of access for Ukrainian refugees but also for community members and groups wanting to help.

Dan Davies said that was why he had called the meeting in the first place.

“That is the reason we’re all sitting here today. To find out what we have,” Davies said.

He also noted that a centralized group might allow large corporations and employers in the region a spot at the table. Possibly opening up more opportunities for things like funding and employment.

Discussions then turned to creating a society and getting informed consent forms out so that contact information for displaced families could be internally shared. While no name for the group or facts are set in stone, attendees of the meeting seemed hopeful and have a sense of urgency to make a change.

According to the Salvation Army and SWIS, there are somewhere between 20 and 30 displaced Ukrainian families in Fort St. John, and they know of an additional 30 arriving in the next few months.

The exact numbers are not known, in no small part due to Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) not releasing the numbers, despite confirming that they do have them.

With the crisis in Ukraine ongoing, and refugees unsure of their future, these needs are not something that will be going away any time soon.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More