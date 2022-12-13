FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Salvation Army is receiving $36,223 to hire an additional food bank worker.

The funding announced by the province on Tuesday comes from the recent intake of the Northern Healthy Communities Fund. A total of $2.1 million is being doled out to eight projects in the north.

The Salvation Army will use the money to hire an additional full-time worker to increase the food bank’s capacity.

“The objective with the new position is to shift the applicant’s food bank towards a more welcoming and community-based program,” said a project summary provided by the Minister of Municipal Affairs.

“The applicant explained that over the past year, as the community has grown, they have seen an increased demand for their services and would like to be able to meet this demand without the current delay in service.”

Since its inception, the Northern Healthy Communities Fund, has supported 54 projects across Northern B.C. with over $7.1 million.

