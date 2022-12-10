

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — One of five Canada Cup 1 speed skating competitions is currently underway at the Pomeroy Sport Centre, being hosted by the Fort St. Elks Speed Skating club.

Quebec City will host Canada Cup two, Canada Cup 3 will be hosted on an outdoor oval in Winnipeg, and Canada Cup 4 and 5 will be held at the Olympic Oval in Calgary.

Although it’s not the first time the Elks have hosted the Canada Cup, this weekend’s national event is the first the club has been able to host since the pandemic.

According to Canada Cup 1 meet coordinator Katharine North, the event is running smoothly so far.

“It’s challenging these days to reactivate your officials and your volunteers and to get the number of people that we require to host a national event together to be doing this,” said North.

“I have an excellent team, everybody showed up, and we’re all excited and raring to go for the rest of the weekend.”

The Pomeroy Sport Centre is home to one of three speed skating ovals in Canada, along with Quebec and Calgary.

North said long track speed skaters from across the country have made the trip to compete in this weekend’s ranking competitions for the purpose of achieving a national designation.

“We have one skater here from the U.S.,” said North.

“Then we have skaters from Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and B.C.”

The event began on Friday and will run through Saturday and Sunday.

North encourages Fort St. John residents to attend Sunday’s event.

“I would say the most exciting time to come and watch as a spectator is going to be late morning, early afternoon on Sunday when we have our mass-start races and our team pursuits,” said North.

Sunday’s event begins at 9:00 a.m., and admission is free to the public

