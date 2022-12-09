FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The under-18 Trackers will host their annual Christmas game next Friday against the Peace River Royals.

Held on the last day of school, students from Dr. Kearney Middle School, Bert Bowes Middle School, North Peace Secondary School, and the Energetic Learning Campus will be bussed from school to attend the game.

Trackers manager Shane Mickey said the game will take place at the North Peace Arena.

“ With all the students, there’ll be between 1,000 to 1,500 people or kids that usually come,” said Mickey.

“Along with fans, parents, and anyone who wants to come.”

Admission for the game is one dry food item for donation to the Salvation Army.

Jared Braun, executive director of the Salvation Army in Fort St. John, believes the event is a “neat, collaborative initiative.”

“It’s a great way to get the kids out around Christmas, enjoying a hockey game, and then the idea of bringing a food donation instead of paying a fee is fantastic,” said Braun.

“It gets the kids involved in donating. They’re going to have fun watching hockey, they’re thinking about Christmas, and they’re getting to give back while also receiving at the same time. It’s pretty neat that way.”

The under-18 Trackers’ annual Christmas game kicks off next Friday at the North Peace Arena.

The puck drops at 11:30 a.m.

