FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local woman has donated her gift-wrapping skills to raise money for the Women’s Resource Society.

Until December 24th, Brandi Nome is offering to wrap Christmas gifts for families and will be conducting pick-ups and drop-offs as far as Charlie Lake. Her services will be by donation, with all the proceeds going towards the Women’s Resource Society.

Nome added that she has her own supplies but is willing to use desired wrapping paper if provided by the client.

Brandi Nome gift wrapping examples. (Brandi Nome)

Nome has offered her gift-wrapping services to the community for around three years and has always wrapped gifts for seniors for free.

“The first year, I ended up making $300 that I was able to give to [the Women’s Resource Society],” Nome said.

“It’s an organization that, as a single mom, I felt is a good place to give back to because I have been a single mom for years, so I feel like it’s great to give back to the organizations that have helped me through my time.”

Nome said she is available anytime, as she is a stay-at-home mom.

“I love wrapping presents, I kind of just wanna do it because I love wrapping,” she explained.

Nome can be reached through Facebook or at 778-256-5252.

