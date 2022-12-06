PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. — Cheyanne Ralph, a member of the Fort St. John Figure Skating Club, brought home gold and silver evaluations for her performances in the Kla-How-Ya figure skating competition last weekend.

The competition took place in Prince Rupert from December 2nd to 4th.

The 13-year-old figure skater won silver in the free-skate category, competing in 13-and-over, a category above her age. She moved on to win gold in her showcase routine performance as well.

Cheyanne’s father, Justin Ralph, said he is “beyond thrilled and proud” of his daughter’s figure skating accomplishments.

“I’m proud of her. She’s accomplished moves that no skater in her club has ever attempted,” said Ralph.

“She’s got dreams of making the Nationals and Team Canada.”

Cheyanne and members of the Fort St. John Figure Skating Club will compete in CNCR Regionals on January 20th in William’s Lake and the Totem Interclub in Dawson Creek from February 10th to 12th.

