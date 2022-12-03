FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Senior Flyers have ended their losing streak, defeating the Grimshaw Huskies 7-3 at Friday night’s home game.

The Flyers opened up the scoring in the first period, with the first goal of the game from Jared Winkel, assisted by Geoff Dick and Gary Loewen.

Nolan Lagace had the second and third goals of the period, with two assists from Robbie Sidhu and one from Lien Miller-Jeanotte.

The Flyers’ fourth and final goal of the period was another from Winkel, assisted by Liam Mavin and Joey Massingham.

Grimshaw managed to sneak one in at the end of the first, putting the score at 4-1 heading into the second period.

The second period was scoreless for the Flyers. Grimshaw managed another two, putting the game at a close 4-3 moving into the third.

The Flyers came out of the second intermission with an appetite to win.

Cayle Bell made it five for the Flyers, with assists from Adam Horst and Jeff Shipton.

Massingham got himself another point in the game, scoring the Flyers’ sixth goal, with the help of Dawson Phillips.

Horst sealed the deal, scoring the seventh and final goal of the game, assisted by Cayle Bell and Alex Nimmo.

Flyers assistant coach Craig Faulkner said the team will continue to work on playing a full 60-minute game, as they have yet to do so this season.

“It was as nice to get a huge home win after losing the last five straight,” said Faulkner.

“Our guys are getting more and more comfortable the further into the season we get. Our chemistry is slowly coming along and I expect our team to get stronger each game.”

The Flyers hit the road to take their shot at making it two in a row, in Saturday night’s game against the Valleyview Jets.



The puck drops in Valleyview at 8:30 p.m.

( Photo: Matthew Derkach, Street Legal Photography )

