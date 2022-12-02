FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies’ Stick it to Cancer fundraising event raised $1,300 for the FSJ Hospital Foundation.

The event took place during November 4th’s home game against the Dawson Creek Kodiaks. A portion of the gate, the Huskies’ half of the 50/50 draw and proceeds raised from the raffle were given to the foundation.

A cheque for $1,300 was presented to the FSJ Hospital Foundation by the Huskies event coordinator Traci Hammond before the team’s practice on December 1st.

“It feels great that the boys can play their game, and the community comes out and supports the Huskies to help raise funds for the hospital foundation,” said Hammond.

Megan Brooks, community giving and events coordinator for the hospital foundation, said it’s inspiring to see the community of Fort St. John show their support for the hospital foundation.

“The Huskies are a huge part of the community, and it’s so exciting that they’ve chosen us,” said Brooks.

All proceeds from the Stick it to Cancer event will go to the cancer and diagnostic fund.

