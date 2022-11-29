FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Despite coming out of the weekend with back-to-back losses, the Fort St. John Senior Flyers aren’t “discouraged to the point of not wanting to play hockey.”

“They’re showing up for practices, they’re working their butts off,” said Flyers head coach Andrew Leriger.

“I think we’ll turn it around, it’s just a matter of time.”

The Flyers followed Friday’s 6-3 loss against the Pirates in Fahler with a 7-4 loss against the Grande Prairie Athletics at home on Saturday.

The Flyers were scoreless in both games until the second period.

Leriger said his team needs to work on coming out strong in the first period and playing with a lead rather than chasing it.

“At the start of the year, our second period seemed to be our nemesis,” said Leriger. “Now it’s our first period.”

The Flyers take on the Grimshaw Huskies this Friday at the North Peace Arena at 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Flyers will hit the road to Valleyview to take on the Jets.

