FAHLER, ALTA. — The Fort St. John Senior Flyers suffered a tough 6-3 loss in Friday’s game against the Fahler Pirates.

A slow start to the first period put the Flyers behind 2-0.

Heading into the second period, the Flyers came in strong and managed to tie the game 3-3, with goals scored by Jeff Shipton, Nolan Lagace, and Dawson Phillips.

According to Flyers head coach Andrew Leriger, “bad mental errors” cost his team two goals from the Pirates late in the second period, bringing the score to 5-3 heading into the third.

“The third period was back and forth. We needed to play more aggressively to try and get a couple of goals. The Pirates scored on us late in the period to seal the deal,” said Leriger.

“The boys are working hard and I see good things but we just can’t stop with the bad turnovers that are costing us goals.”

The Flyers will take a shot at redemption tonight, as they face off at home against the Grande Prairie Athletics for the first time this season.

The puck drops in the North Peace Arena at 8:30 p.m.

