FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local high school athletes raised $5,000 for their trip to provincials being held in Kelowna this year.

The North Peace Secondary School Grizzlies senior boys and girls volleyball teams held a showcase fundraiser on Thursday.

“It’s very costly. We’re taking a charter bus, which will cost about $17,000 for both teams,’ said the head coach of the senior girls, Alex Basco.

The fundraiser featured matches between the senior teams and NPSS alumni. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

The fundraiser held a silent auction and featured matches between the senior teams and NPSS alumni.

While the senior girls make the trip to provincials every year, the boys earned themselves a spot for the first time since 2015.

Tyson Lyons, head coach of the senior boys, said the team has been working hard to build their skills.

“This year, it all came together for us, and we were able to beat Prince George Secondary School and moved into the provincial tournament,” said Lyons.

Bryce Hall, NPSS grade 12 student and outside hitter for the senior boys, said he is grateful for the opportunity to experience playing against teams from all over the province.

“It’s kind of surreal for our team to have this opportunity. A lot of teams up north don’t have as much opportunity as the teams down south,” said Hall.

“For us to be able to go is really a privilege.”

There was a full house of community members showing their support for Grizzlies volleyball. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

The bleachers in the NPSS gymnasium were full of community members showing their support for Grizzlies volleyball, and the fundraiser as a whole was a success.

The senior girls beat the alumni girls, and the alumni boys beat the senior boys.

The fundraiser raised $5,000, which will cover the cost of accommodations for both teams.

Provincials kick off in Kelowna from November 30th to December 3rd.

