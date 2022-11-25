SPRUCE GROVE, ALTA. — The Fort St. John Northern Strikers were successfully represented by three teams at the Early Bird indoor soccer tournament in Spruce Grove last weekend.

The under-11 boy’s team earned gold medals after going 3-0 in their first-ever tournament experience.

The under-13 co-ed team earned gold medals as well, finishing 2-1-0.

The under-15 boy’s team came out on top in their round-robin pool and went on to play in the gold medal match. The boys tied the match against the Spruce Grove Saints but eventually lost in a shootout, earning silver.

All three teams will head to Edmonton in early 2023 to compete in both the FC Memorial Tournament and the Slush Cup.

The under-19 girl’s team and under-17 boy’s teams travelled to Edmonton last weekend to play in the Edmonton Minor Soccer Association League.

Although the girl’s team played hard in all three of their games, they faced challenges with injured players, resulting in one tie and two losses to finish the weekend.

The under-17 boys had a challenging weekend as well, missing some of their key players, but managed to finish the weekend with a win and two losses.

