FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John under-11 Pimm’s Production Flyers came out of their season home opener weekend at the Pomeroy Sport Centre with two wins and a loss.

Saturday morning, the Flyers dominated the Whitecourt Wolverines 9-5.

Hunter Bahm led the Flyers in scoring with four goals. Sully Dicaire had two goals and an assist, while Jax Bennett had a goal and two helpers.

Story Continues Below

Bennett Loney scored two goals, and Jack Hadland held strong between the pipes for the win.

Later that afternoon, the Flyers earned their second win of the weekend, beating the Peace River Mustangs 5-4.

Dicaire and Bahm had two goals each, with Colten Loewen making it five. Grayson Ford took his turn defending the Flyers in the net.

In their final game of the weekend on Sunday, the Flyers had difficulty getting past the Grande Prairie Storm’s goalie, dropping the contest 6-3.

Head coach Gerard Dicaire is pleased with the team’s efforts.

“These young men have come so far since September,” said Dicaire.

“They’re taking steps in the right direction every time they step on the ice. It’s been fun to watch them grow as hockey players and young men.”

Flyers’ schedule updates and live-streamed games can be found on their Facebook page.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More