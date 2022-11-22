FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John said it has received reports of a coyote attack near the Fort St. John Hospital.

This comes after a resident posted in a local Facebook group Monday morning, stating their two dogs were attacked near the hospital during their morning walk.

The city put out a statement through their social media channels warning the public about coyotes in the area and reminding them to be careful of wildlife.

The city is reminding residents to avoid surprising wildlife by making noise or travelling in groups, staying away from animal feeding areas, and knowing that changes in a wild animal’s behaviour likely mean they’re too close.

The city also reminded residents to keep dogs on a leash while walking them.

If you encounter a wild animal such as a bear or coyote, the city recommends backing away slowly, making yourself seem big, and keeping calm.

When there is a conflict between humans and wildlife, the city recommends calling the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

