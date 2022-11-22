FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The NEBC under-18 Poorboy Trucking Trackers came out of last weekend’s home games with two wins.

The Trackers beat the Grande Prairie Storm 8-2 in Saturday’s game at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Ryder Hunt, 15, started both games between the pipes, with the Trackers’ starting goalie, Evan Baker, away for the weekend.

Story Continues Below

Head coach Jared Winkel was impressed with his team’s performance overall.

“It was a slow start for the guys, but we tightened it up, focused on our own play, and had a stronger second half of the game,” said Winkel.

The Trackers came out of Sunday’s game at the North Peace Arena with a 7-4 win against the Peace River Royals.

“It wasn’t our cleanest, most efficient game, but we managed to come out on top and are now focusing on our three-game weekend coming up in Edmonton,” said Winkel.

The Trackers will hit the road to Edmonton this Friday for a busy weekend. The Trackers will take on the KC Colts, CAC Butchers & Packers, and the PAC GS Construction Saints.

For the bantam Trackers, they lost to the GPAC Higson Dental Group Storm 3-2 on Sunday in Clairmont.

The bantam Trackers will face off against the TRAC Wolverines twice this weekend in Fort St. John. Saturday’s game is at 6:30 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre, and Sunday’s is at 9:00 a.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More