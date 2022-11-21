FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A new food box program was launched by farmers for locals to order their products online during the holiday season.

In October, a website was created by the Peace Region Farmers Institute so farmers could market directly to their customers.

“Direct marketing to our customers was a great way to maximize the effect of customer dollars, and we wanted to come together to provide a greater way to support more farms with one easy hub,” the institute said in a release.

Story Continues Below

Orders for November can now be made and will be available for pick-up on November 26th at the FSJ Farmers Market Christmas Market in the Pomeroy Hotel.

November orders will be available for pick-up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Whiskey Creek Ranch booth.

The “Man Pack” from Canadian Acres. (Canadian Acres)

For December orders, online ordering will be open on December 5th at 5 p.m., and pick-up will be on December 17th. The pick-up location has yet to be announced.

Bison at Lazy Horse Ranch. (Lazy Horse Ranch)

The Peace Region Farmers Institute is a non-profit established earlier this year.

For more information, visit the Peace Region Farmers Institute Facebook page, Instagram, website or email peaceregionfi@gmail.com.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More