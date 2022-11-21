Want more stories like this? By becoming a Supporter, you help make that possible!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A new food box program was launched by farmers for locals to order their products online during the holiday season.
In October, a website was created by the Peace Region Farmers Institute so farmers could market directly to their customers.
“Direct marketing to our customers was a great way to maximize the effect of customer dollars, and we wanted to come together to provide a greater way to support more farms with one easy hub,” the institute said in a release.
Orders for November can now be made and will be available for pick-up on November 26th at the FSJ Farmers Market Christmas Market in the Pomeroy Hotel.
November orders will be available for pick-up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Whiskey Creek Ranch booth.
For December orders, online ordering will be open on December 5th at 5 p.m., and pick-up will be on December 17th. The pick-up location has yet to be announced.
The Peace Region Farmers Institute is a non-profit established earlier this year.
For more information, visit the Peace Region Farmers Institute Facebook page, Instagram, website or email peaceregionfi@gmail.com.
Thanks for reading!
This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year!
We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well.