DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek bodybuilder Dévre Gibson took home first overall in the bikini category at the Vancouver Fall Classic over the weekend.

The Vancouver Fall Classic is a bodybuilding competition. Gibson competed in the bikini category, which was split into four classes by height.

She won first place in her class before each winner was brought back on stage to compete for the overall bikini, which Gibson also won.

Story Continues Below

Dévre Gibson posing on stage. (Supplied-Taken by Ali Sohrab Photography)

“I was a little shocked, honestly. You don’t really know going into it where you’re going to be placing,” Gibson explained.

“It’s almost nerve-wracking because you really don’t know when you’re up there, and obviously, you can’t see the other girls [that are] beside you up there.”

The Vancouver Fall Classic is Gibson’s sixth competition she’s been in and her fourth this season.

Dévre Gibson posing on a stage. (Supplied-Taken by Nathaniel Solomonr)

In October, she competed in three shows; the third was the Canadian National Pro Qualifier show in Toronto.

“We got really good feedback at that show, and that was my first national-level show, and I got second place,” Gibson said.

“For me being a natural athlete coming in second place in my first national level show, I was absolutely blown away and just so happy with the results.”

Gibson said she didn’t initially plan on doing the show in Vancouver, but because of the feedback on her hair, posing, tanning, and makeup that she received in Toronto, she decided to bring it back to a stage rather than only in front of a mirror.

She plans to hit a national stage again next year, but she hasn’t decided which shows yet.

“Now that I’ve qualified in November, that means that I have a longer season next year. I can use that qualification until November 13th rather than just October,” Gibson explained.

She added that she thinks everyone should try bodybuilding competitions.

“It’s a life-changing experience for sure,” she said.

“You definitely learn a lot about yourself, your mentality, how hard you can push yourself, what you’re capable of, strength-wise in the gym, but also mentality, overcoming mental obstacles. It’s been a very life-changing journey for myself.”

Gibson said the community is so supportive in comparison to other sports.

“It’s never about competing against other people; it’s always just about yourself and just the work that you’re putting into yourself,” she said.

Gibson is finished competing until the new year, though she said she is still prepping for the next show.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More