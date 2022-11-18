FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP has confirmed that two local businesses have been broken into in the past week.

Constable Chad Neustaeter said Veronica’s Closet was broken into overnight on November 11th.

At 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18th, a report was received of a suspected overnight break-in at Penny’s Cards, Coins & Collectibles. This is at least the second time the locally-owned store has been broken into in 2022 — the last being in September.

Neustaeter said both break-ins are still under investigation.

A social media post from Penny’s Cards, Coins & Collectibles stated the store will be closed for the next few days.

More information will be provided if it becomes available.

