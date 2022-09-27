FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance with a break, enter, and theft that occurred at Penny’s Cards, Coins, & Collectibles last week.

According to the police, the offence occurred overnight between September 20th to September 21st.

The Fort St. John RCMP reportedly responded to a call in the early morning of September 21st at the business located on 100th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they learned the business had been broken into through the back door.

Inside, several display cases had been smashed, and many items were taken.

The items included hockey cards, coin sets, collectible maple leaves, collectible Canadian currency in $1, $2, $5 and $10 denominations, and a mammoth tusk.

The local RCMP are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to contact them at 250-787-8100.