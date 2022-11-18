FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local business owner is sharing his love for all things Christmas by inviting the community to his property to visit “Maddie Cane Lane.”

Sean Gallagher, owner of Fero Construction, has been displaying his Christmas lights for the community’s enjoyment for around 20 years.

Sean Gallagher is welcoming Fort St. John community members to come and visit “Maddie Cane Lane.” ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

“When I had my house in town, I decorated as much as possible on a residential property in town,” said Gallagher.

Story Continues Below

“We moved out here about six years ago, and then I really started collecting and building different items. I had some made in China, some made in Edmonton, and I’ve made a lot of them myself. It just accumulates every year.”

Gallagher starts building the display at the end of August in order to open in mid-November.

Each year, Gallagher names the display after one of his seven children.

“The first one was Mandy Cane Lane,” said Gallagher.

“This year, it’s named after my oldest daughter. Maddie Cane Lane. There’s a sign on either end that says, Maddie Cane Lane.”

Each year, Gallagher names the display after one of his seven children. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

The drive-through display is one kilometre from one end to the other, with two entrances.

According to Gallagher, the number of visitors increases every year.

“Last year, we figured four or five thousand people came through in December,” said Gallagher.

“Everybody stops and says it’s a tradition to come out and see the lights. My kids love it.”

It’s free to visit Maddie Cane Lane, but a donation box is available for those who want to donate. Proceeds are donated to local charities and non-profits.

Located at 10575 244 Road, Maddie Cane Lane is open from dusk until midnight and will be on display until the middle of January. Click here for a map to the property.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT