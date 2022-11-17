CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — The Tse’K’wa Heritage Society received $457,070 from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) to support infrastructure improvements.

Harjit S Sajjan, the minister of international development and the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacficCan), publicly announced the funding for Tse’k’wa Thursday morning.

The funding will be used for infrastructure improvements at the national historic site in Charlie Lake.

Alyssa Currie, the executive director of the Tse’k’wa Heritage Society, said once the site is complete, it will offer a year-round Indigenous experience for both tourists and locals.

The project has two components — outside site improvements and renovations to the house on the property.

The house will be upgraded to create public gathering areas and will feature kitchen and bathroom renovations, a basement classroom, exterior upgrades, and security improvements.

Tse’K’wa house basement. (Supplied)

Outside, a trail with signage will be created, two outhouses will be installed, and an outdoor amphitheatre will be built. Work will also include parking and driveway upgrades.

A trail at Tse’K’wa (Supplied)

The project at Tse’k’wa is reportedly well underway, and Currie said the construction is on track to be completed at the end of March 2023.

Earlier this year, a six-week archeological dig was completed on the site that uncovered over 10 artifacts and more than a thousand artifact flakes.

More information on Tse’k’wa can be found on the Tse’k’wa Heritage Society web page on Treaty 8’s website.

