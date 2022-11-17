FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local creator explores the journeys and lives of the Filipino community in Fort St. John in a new documentary series.

Ovvian Castrillo Hill received funding from Telus STORYHIVE Voices back in January of 2022, and the project has now been completed and released to the public.

The nine-part docuseries, EX-SITU: Thriving In our New Bayan, is done through a series of interviews with Filipino Canadians in the Fort St. John area.

Hill said that the most interesting part of the project was hearing all the stories and experiences of community members.

“It’s easy to kind of assume that you know it because you’ve gone through it,” Hill said. “But really everybody has their own story and own challenges.”

A relative newcomer to making documentaries, Hill said that the STORYHIVE provided support beyond just the money. One example she gave was them providing workshops on editing.

Now with her work released to the world, Hill said she hopes that the story will help bring people together in understanding.

“I hope the takeaway for everyone is that the human experience is common,” Hill said. “Whatever challenges that we go through, they’re parallel with everybody else.”

As for what she hopes the Filipino community can get out of the series, Hill said she hopes it helps bring more representation and understanding of her community.

“If it helps people understand us and helps us to be able to celebrate our own culture in our home, our new home country, that would be great.”

Hill said she had been selected again for the next round of STORYHIVE Voices and that there would be a second installment of the series. She encourages others in the community to apply for STORYHIVE Voices.

EX-SITU: Thriving In Our New Bayan is available on Telus Optik Channel 345 or STORYHIVE Voice’s YouTube channel.

