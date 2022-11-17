FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The federal government has announced funding for four Peace region projects.

Minister of international development Harjit S. Sajjan was in Prince George on Thursday to announce the opening of new PacifiCan offices when he made the funding announcement.

In total, 13 projects in Northern BC received funding through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and the Tourism Relief Fund.

In addition to the Tse’K’wa Heritage Society, local governments in Dawson Creek and Tumbler Ridge, along with the Dawson Creek Sportsman’s Club, were the northeast

The sportsman’s club is receiving $400,000 to construct an indoor shooting range in the city.

The City of Dawson Creek is rehabilitating the tennis court into a multi-use facility with the help of $314,808.

The District of Tumbler Ridge is receiving $750,000 to rehabilitate sidewalks, boulevards and other shared spaces.

Sajjan, the minister responsible for PacifiCan, also announced the opening of new PacifiCan offices in Fort St. John, Prince George, and Prince Rupert.

According to a release, PacifiCan is a new federal economic agency that works with partners who build businesses, create jobs, and support growth across the province.

