FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Farrell Creek bridge will be closed each night for a week starting November 21st.

According to Flatiron field engineer Luke Phillips, they are required to change the joint expansion plates at both abutments due to a design change, resulting in a road closure.

Both lanes on the bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. beginning Monday, November 21st, until Sunday, November 28th.

A drawing of the closure. (Civil North Consulting)

No traffic will be allowed during this time.

Traffic will be rerouted to Highway 97 from Chetwynd to Dawson Creek.

In the event of an emergency, Flatiron is working on access for emergency responders during this time.

Flatiron Construction notes that scheduled dates depend on weather and are subject to change.

The Farrell Creek Bridge recently opened up to traffic on October 27th.

