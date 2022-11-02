FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Site C broke two employment records in September.

According to BC Hydro, the project had 5,420 total workers in September — a new monthly record for overall employment.

The dam site also had a record number of women working on the project at 589.

BC residents accounted for 62 per cent of the workforce at 2,851 workers.

Employee workforce at Site C in September. (BC Hydro)

There were 1,015 workers on site from the Peace River Regional District, accounting for 22 per cent of the workforce in September.

The project had 161 apprentices in September, down one compared to August.

The report states that 403 Indigenous employees worked on the project in September.

Indigenous and women workforce at Site C in September. (BC Hydro)

September’s overall workforce was up 24 employees compared to August.

Site C employment has steadily increased throughout 2022. In January, the site had 3,991 employees and hit the 5,000 mark in May.

