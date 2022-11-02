FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies require volunteers for their 25th annual Fill the Bus food drive.

Each year, the team collects around 20,000 pounds of food for the food bank and has set a goal to collect 25,000 pounds this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary.

To help facilitate the food drive, the team is looking for volunteers from the community and the support of local businesses.

The team needs volunteers for two different roles — collecting and sorting food.

An adult driver is needed to take a few Huskies and minor hockey players to a designated part of the city. The players will go door-to-door collecting food, and the driver will deliver the food to the Salvation Army.

The team also needs volunteers to sort food at the Salvation Army.

Additionally, the Huskies are putting a call out to local businesses to contribute by donating food or money, which will be used to purchase supplies for the food bank.

The event is set to take place on November 27th from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

Interested individuals or businesses can contact Traci Hammond through email at fsjhuskiesvolunteers@gmail.com.

Over the past 24 years, the Huskies have collected over $250,000 worth of donations for the food bank.

