FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has approved a road name for the planned Parkwood Neighborhood development.

XJ Evergreen Estates Corporation requested to rename the not-yet-existing road in the developing Parkwood Neighborhood to Parkwood Drive.

The proponent says the name is significant to the team as it “represents our entire Parkwood Southland development.”

The mayor and council approved the name change for the road during a meeting on October 31st.

The new road name will be officially assigned once subdivision approval and a receipt of the legal plan designation have been received.

