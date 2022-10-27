FORT ST JOHN, B.C. — A report on a proposed new emergency services building will go before council on Monday.

The City of Fort St. John received a request to build a new emergency services building in August 2020 after hearing from North Peace Search and Rescue.

Over two years later, a report has been completed by Vancouver-based dk Architecture, and council will begin considering if the estimated $4 million project fits in the 2023 budget.

The facility would have a warehouse and a building for administrative purposes, totalling 9,000 square feet. The proposed location would be near the fire department’s training facility on 90th Street and 79th Avenue.

The building would support Fort St John fire services as additional training and storage space. North Peace Search and Rescue would also use the facility to store vehicles and equipment.

The proposed building will also provide office space for emergency social services and a secondary Emergency Operations Center location.

The estimated total budget of the project is $4,038,600.

