FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. —The NEBC Midget Yukon Trackers are 3-0-1 on the season so far after leaving Fort McMurray last weekend with a tie and a win.

With an assist from Carver Laquiere, Xavier Burgher tied Saturday’s game against the Junior Oil Barons with six seconds left in the third period, earning both teams a point.

Trackers head coach Jared Winkel says both teams saw multiple penalties throughout Saturday’s game.

“We’re both pretty similar teams, and we both play a pretty hardnosed game,” said Winkel.

Captain MacCoy Willms was ejected from Saturday’s game with two minutes left on the clock after checking an Oil Barons player from behind. Willms was also suspended from Sunday’s game as a result.

The following day, the Trackers beat the Oil Barons 5-3.

“The Junior Oil Barons had lots of penalties, but we kept our cool and stayed more disciplined,” said Winkel.

“It kind of made the difference between the two games.”

The midget Trackers will host the St. Albert Crusaders on November 5th and 6th.

The bantam Trackers are 5-0 on the season, with their next game at home, November 4th, against the Grande Prairie Provincial Rentals Storm.

The under-13 Fort St. John Flyers are 2-2-2 on the season, and their next game will see them face the Grande Prairie Boston Pizza Storm on October 30th.

